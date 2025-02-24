Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.7% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 108,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after acquiring an additional 30,815 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.2% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

UPS opened at $116.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.21 and a 200 day moving average of $128.39. The stock has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $158.95.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

