Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.35 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.30% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 402.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWK opened at $116.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.84. The company has a market cap of $889.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.27. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $104.14 and a twelve month high of $127.38.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

