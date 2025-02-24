Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $51.97 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $45.31 and a 12 month high of $52.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

