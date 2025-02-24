Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.50 Million Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.36% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.63 on Monday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.30 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.67.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

