Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM stock opened at $216.61 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $169.96 and a one year high of $222.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.