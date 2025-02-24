Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 396 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 27,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 72,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $3,046,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 279,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,717,000 after purchasing an additional 132,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $265.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $302.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $271.41.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,166. This represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andre Almeida purchased 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.76. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $747,378 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.