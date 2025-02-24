Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 2,752 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, First American Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VPU stock opened at $173.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.04. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $131.10 and a 12-month high of $180.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

