Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Shares Up 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 2,372,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 361% from the average daily volume of 514,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Sienna Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$9.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.
About Sienna Resources
Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.
