Shariaportfolio Inc. Invests $1.58 Million in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,418 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000. STMicroelectronics makes up approximately 0.8% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.26.

Shares of STM stock opened at $27.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $49.05.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

