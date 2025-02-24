ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 1500797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Up 5.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$380.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at ShaMaran Petroleum

In other ShaMaran Petroleum news, Director Garrett Soden sold 11,113,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$1,667,050.05. Also, Director William A.W. Lundin acquired 501,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$60,180.00. Company insiders own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

