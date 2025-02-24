Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) is Shariaportfolio Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Shariaportfolio Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Semler Scientific accounts for about 4.1% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Shariaportfolio Inc. owned about 1.73% of Semler Scientific worth $8,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Semler Scientific by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Semler Scientific by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Semler Scientific by 633.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 97,144 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Semler Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,462,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Semler Scientific by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 61,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 47,625 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $40.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Semler Scientific Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of SMLR stock opened at $47.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.95. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $81.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $3.21. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 72.65% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

