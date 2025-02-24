Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 263,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $35.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.32. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.