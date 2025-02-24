Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,430 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 2.9% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners owned 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,807,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,785,000 after acquiring an additional 544,339 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12,168.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,812,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,621 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,375,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,319,000 after acquiring an additional 60,980 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,664,000 after acquiring an additional 83,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,552,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,292,000 after acquiring an additional 97,458 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $28.19 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

