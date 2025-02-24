SBA Communications’ (SBAC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $255.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s previous close.

SBAC has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

SBAC stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.29. The company had a trading volume of 222,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,663. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.41. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $252.64.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Donald Day sold 2,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total transaction of $472,161.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,743.14. This trade represents a 31.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,545 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total value of $795,249.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,534,796.04. The trade was a 9.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.