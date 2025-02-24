Sanjay Datta Sells 16,070 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 16,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $1,269,851.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,537 shares in the company, valued at $23,353,333.74. This represents a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Upstart Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.50. 6,208,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,277,000. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $96.43. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.54.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. Equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Upstart from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 125.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Upstart by 4,087.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 227,688 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 6.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

