Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Down 0.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)'s share price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $425.00 to $375.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Salesforce traded as low as $303.53 and last traded at $307.10. Approximately 2,047,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 6,117,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $309.80.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRM. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.53.

In related news, Director G Mason Morfit sold 722,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.11, for a total transaction of $249,995,253.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,192,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,786,234.99. This trade represents a 18.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.18, for a total value of $2,041,607.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,415. This trade represents a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,102,114 shares of company stock valued at $381,142,656. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,036 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Aljian Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 16.1% in the third quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 24,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.18. The firm has a market cap of $295.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

