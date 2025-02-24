RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 78,423 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

RWC Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 78,423 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $18,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $143.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $341.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.09. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $145.30.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

