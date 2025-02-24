RWC Asset Management LLP Lowers Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

RWC Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,733 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,713 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 12.6% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $58.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

GGAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Financiero Galicia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

