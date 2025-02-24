RWC Asset Management LLP Lowers Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

RWC Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,733 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,713 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 12.6% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance
Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $58.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $74.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Financiero Galicia
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.