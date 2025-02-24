RWC Asset Management LLP Has $24.17 Million Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,063,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,220 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.08% of Ambev worth $24,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ambev by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 298,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 34,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ambev by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,519,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283,746 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Stock Performance

ABEV opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ambev

Ambev Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.