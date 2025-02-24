RWC Asset Management LLP Has $144.22 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,419,796 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 547,010 shares during the period. HP comprises approximately 7.2% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.47% of HP worth $144,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HP by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,801,428 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,871,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,770,491 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $885,877,000 after buying an additional 2,477,977 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in HP by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,776,697 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $482,164,000 after acquiring an additional 592,391 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in HP by 7.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,581,422 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $307,816,000 after acquiring an additional 612,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,743,122 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $241,876,000 after acquiring an additional 678,985 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,002.50. This trade represents a 63.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $353,427.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,680.32. This trade represents a 13.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,035 shares of company stock worth $9,670,068. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $34.63 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.68.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

