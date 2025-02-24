RWC Asset Management LLP Acquires New Position in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)

RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 744,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,000. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.84% of Grupo Supervielle at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUPV. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 212.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 449.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 50,138 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

Shares of NYSE:SUPV opened at $13.97 on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:SUPV opened at $13.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.95.

Grupo Supervielle ( NYSE:SUPV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SUPV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

