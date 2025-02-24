RWC Asset Management LLP Acquires 59,809 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,439,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,809 shares during the period. Infosys accounts for 1.6% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $31,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,841,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,435,000 after buying an additional 1,501,039 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,415,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,890 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,272,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,315,000 after purchasing an additional 322,648 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,072,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,235,000 after purchasing an additional 297,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 11.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,852,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,344,000 after purchasing an additional 618,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY opened at $21.17 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

