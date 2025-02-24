RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Has $52.12 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 486,809 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 10.4% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $52,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA opened at $143.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $145.30.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

