RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 12,194 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,194 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 9,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $261.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $242.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $162.62 and a 1 year high of $265.72.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Oppenheimer began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

