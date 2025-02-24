RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.39 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 36,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $199.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $265.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $288,412.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,592.94. The trade was a 21.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,757 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.67.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

