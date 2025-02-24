RPG Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1,887.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,960 shares during the quarter. Super Micro Computer makes up approximately 1.8% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of Super Micro Computer worth $13,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMCI opened at $56.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

