RPG Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

IUSG opened at $141.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $109.63 and a twelve month high of $146.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.17.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

