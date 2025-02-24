RPG Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 2.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,581,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,431,429,000 after acquiring an additional 874,962 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,147,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,560,000 after acquiring an additional 171,089 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 114,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Chevron Trading Down 1.2 %

CVX opened at $156.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.97 and its 200-day moving average is $151.11. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

