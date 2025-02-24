Royal Bank of Canada Cuts American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $39.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.47.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,629. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.36.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $436.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.02 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,924. This represents a 24.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.49 per share, for a total transaction of $80,474.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,257.54. This represents a 8.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,948,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,984,000 after acquiring an additional 240,583 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $822,019,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,987,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,351 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,805,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,591,000 after buying an additional 689,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,983,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,157,000 after buying an additional 757,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

