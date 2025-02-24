Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Takes $134,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 654 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $232.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $237.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

