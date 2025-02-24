Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,375 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 71,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 33,695 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,856 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $177.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $208.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

