Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Has $10.28 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.1% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,841,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,708,000 after purchasing an additional 523,244 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $2,058,000. Burney Co. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 665.6% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 146,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after buying an additional 127,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Bailey Securities LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $165.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $182.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.46 and its 200 day moving average is $165.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $149.43 and a 1-year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,598.12. The trade was a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total transaction of $1,665,800.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,975.97. This represents a 23.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,708 shares of company stock worth $7,713,734. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

