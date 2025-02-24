Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,393,673,000 after buying an additional 210,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after buying an additional 838,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,677,194,000 after buying an additional 143,440 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,349,441,000 after buying an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,676,000 after buying an additional 24,183 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total value of $58,542.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,819.42. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,348 shares of company stock worth $3,587,582 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $591.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $565.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $525.60. The company has a market capitalization of $210.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.32, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

