Rothschild Investment LLC Sells 899 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Rothschild Investment LLC cut its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $132.17 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.92 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

