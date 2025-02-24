Rothschild Investment LLC Sells 553 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rothschild Investment LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 43,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,389,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $295.92 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.72. The company has a market capitalization of $443.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

