Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases 868 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.0% of Rothschild Investment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $201.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.82 and its 200-day moving average is $198.23. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $173.17 and a 1 year high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

