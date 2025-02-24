Rothschild Investment LLC Increases Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in American International Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,013,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,831,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119,996 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,685,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,163,000 after buying an additional 722,237 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,162,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,272,000 after buying an additional 457,821 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,091,000 after acquiring an additional 59,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 24.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,748,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,286,000 after purchasing an additional 544,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $76.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of -36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.92%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

