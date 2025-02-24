Rothschild Investment LLC Increases Stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC owned 0.17% of Royce Value Trust worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 1,603.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 349,005 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 70,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 386,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVT opened at $15.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $16.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

