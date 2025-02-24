Rothschild Investment LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Rothschild Investment LLC lessened its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPS. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HPS opened at $15.37 on Monday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

