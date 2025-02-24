Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $45.15 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 2.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $45,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,729,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,564,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,694,403,000 after buying an additional 49,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $319,918.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,235.70. This trade represents a 11.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total value of $436,134.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,882. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,106 shares of company stock worth $6,382,112 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $304.76 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $317.90. The firm has a market cap of $218.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.