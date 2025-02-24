Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Cuts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 39,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 334,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,390,000 after buying an additional 97,700 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $89.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $84.45 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.94 and its 200-day moving average is $95.82. The firm has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

