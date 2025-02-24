Robert W. Baird Cuts Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target to $33.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CUZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $30.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.30, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 36.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 168.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1,481.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

