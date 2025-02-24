Reviewing Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) & AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY)

AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of AUO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

AUO has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AUO N/A N/A N/A Allegro MicroSystems -8.45% 4.31% 3.00%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AUO 0 0 0 0 0.00 Allegro MicroSystems 0 1 9 0 2.90

Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus target price of $30.70, suggesting a potential upside of 15.37%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than AUO.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AUO and Allegro MicroSystems”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AUO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Allegro MicroSystems $1.05 billion 4.67 $152.70 million ($0.35) -76.03

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than AUO.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats AUO on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AUO

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. It also sells and leases content management system and related hardware; designs digital signage content and field curation solutions; plans, designs, and develops construction project for environmental protection and related project management; and designs, manufactures, and sells TFT-LCD modules, TV sets and related parts, backlight modules, automotive parts, and precision plastic parts. In addition, the company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical equipment; services related to site rental and educational activities; research and development, and IP related business; solar power generation; and sale and sales support of TFTLCD panels. Further, it designs, develops, and sells software and hardware for health care industry; provides software and hardware integration system and equipment relating to intelligent manufacturing, as well as software development and related consulting services; and investment services. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company was formerly known as AU Optronics Corp. and changed its name to AUO Corporation in June 2022. AUO Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

