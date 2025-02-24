REV Group Amends Credit Agreement as Equitable Holdings Launch Tender Offer

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) announced on February 20, 2025, that it entered into Amendment No. 3 to its existing Credit Agreement, originally dated April 13, 2021. The amendment, which was executed with its lenders and JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. serving as Administrative Agent, revises several key terms of its senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility.

Among the changes, the amendment extends the maturity of the revolving credit facility to five years from the effective date. It also reduces the aggregate commitments for revolving loans and letters of credit from $550.0 million to $450.0 million, while increasing the sublimit for swingline loans from $30.0 million to $45.0 million. In addition, the interest rate on revolving loans has been adjusted so that the applicable margin is now based on the average quarterly availability relative to the total revolving loan commitment.

The credit agreement’s amendment further revises the borrowing base calculation by increasing the weighted percentage applied to eligible receivables and subjecting the calculation to a dilution reserve. Notably, the revised formula excludes eligible equipment and real property, resulting in the release of the Company’s real property assets as collateral. The minimum fixed charge coverage ratio covenant was modified to 1.00 to 1.00, and the compliance periods for maintaining this covenant and submitting related financial reports have been adjusted. Additionally, the amendment updates certain dollar thresholds applicable to customary covenants and permits the Company, subject to specified conditions, to secure an additional term loan facility with financial institutions acceptable to the Administrative Agent.

Both corporate actions reflect ongoing efforts by the respective companies to optimize their financial structures and strategic investments. REV Group’s amendments to its credit facility are aimed at providing greater flexibility and alignment with its operational priorities, while Equitable Holdings’ tender offer represents a strategic move to bolster its stake in AllianceBernstein through increased liquidity opportunities for unitholders.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to review the full details available in the respective filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional context and any associated risks or conditions.

