Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Adobe (ADBE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE):

2/20/2025 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/19/2025 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $570.00 to $515.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Adobe is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Adobe had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $590.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2025 – Adobe was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/20/2025 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/15/2025 – Adobe was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2025 – Adobe had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $475.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $600.00.

1/7/2025 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $640.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2025 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $525.00 to $475.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Adobe Trading Up 0.0 %

ADBE stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $444.42. 2,806,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,561,493. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $440.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.88. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $193.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 1,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,234 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $3,701,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

