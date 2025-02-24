Renishaw (LON:RSW) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,930 ($37.08) and last traded at GBX 2,940 ($37.21), with a volume of 35229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,062.05 ($38.75).

Renishaw Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,359.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,375.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Renishaw (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 63.20 ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Renishaw had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Renishaw plc will post 159.8984772 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renishaw Company Profile

We are a world leader in measuring and manufacturing systems.

Our products give high accuracy and precision, gathering data to provide customers and end users with traceability and confidence in what they’re making. This technology also helps our customers to innovate their products and processes.

We are guided by our purpose: Transforming Tomorrow Together.

