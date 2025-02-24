Recruiter.com Group, Inc. Makes Significant Shift, Entering the Multi-Billion Dollar Telecom and Data Sectors

Publicly traded company Recruiter.com Group, Inc (NASDAQ:RCRT), known as “Nixxy, Inc.” according to a recent SEC Form 8-K filing, has announced its expansion into the multi-billion dollar telecommunications and data sectors. This comes as a result of completing an asset purchase of an artificial intelligence (AI) integrated platform, billing, Unified Communications, and Contact Center software and systems.

The asset acquisition aligns with the company’s mandate to create efficiencies in fragmented and technology-overlooked sectors. The platform acquired has significant potential for development. It integrates AI into communications and data interconnections elements including switching, billing, and customer management. The company plans to offer these services under a new subsidiary, Auralink AI, in Q2 2025.

The acquired assets are expected to accelerate rate of revenue growth and earnings power for Nixxy. The company intends to harness the power of Generative AI and Large Language Models to revolutionize its voice and data services for businesses globally. Financial guidance related to the transaction’s impact will be provided by Nixxy in March for the fiscal year and into 2026.

In other changes within the company, Miles Jennings, former CEO and CFO of the Company, has taken the helm as interim CEO, after the resignation of former CEO, Yu-san “Debra” Chen Volpone, who left the company to pursue other opportunities. This change in leadership coincides with the company’s strategic move into the telecommunications and data sectors.

Jennings commented on the acquisitions, stating, “We are thrilled to have acquired a strategic technology asset that can generate scalable revenue within an industry that offers potentially limitless upside. We’re actively evaluating several other acquisition targets, some of which may complement our new AI software platform for the telecom industry.”

The move into the telecommunications and data sectors is strategic, given that the global telecom billing revenue management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.43% from 2025 to 2029, reaching roughly $20.91 billion. Further, the global unified communication as a service market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2025 to 2030, reaching around $262.6 billion.

With the newly-acquired AI platform, Nixxy is poised to tap into the potential of these growing markets, utilizing AI-powered voice and data services to enhance customer experiences and maximize ROI in various sectors including telecommunications, financial services, healthcare, insurance, travel, and hospitality.

