Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

2/13/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $77.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2025 – LyondellBasell Industries had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $112.00.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.34. 704,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,091. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.05. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $72.21 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. This trade represents a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 369.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 149.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 38,428 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $14,822,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

