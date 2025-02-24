RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Up 4.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 1,595,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,344,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on REAL. Wells Fargo & Company raised RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.38.

RealReal Trading Up 6.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.83.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RealReal

In other RealReal news, CEO John E. Koryl sold 396,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $3,810,153.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 96,666 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $589,662.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,302.50. This trade represents a 19.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 22.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 310,116 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of RealReal by 306.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 102,759 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in RealReal by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,193,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 204,226 shares during the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in RealReal by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 745,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 285,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in RealReal by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 5,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

