Real Estate Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 21st

MercadoLibre, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and iShares Bitcoin Trust are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks refer to shares in companies that are involved in real estate activities such as construction, development, and management of properties. This can include real estate investment trusts (REITs), which allow individuals to invest in large-scale, income-producing real estate properties. Investing in real estate stocks is one way for investors to potentially profit from housing and property markets without having to buy physical properties. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $145.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,256.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.38 billion, a PE ratio of 79.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,858.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,952.94. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $1,324.99 and a 52 week high of $2,374.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MELI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,916,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,256,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.92. 28,033,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,229,855. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average is $45.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

Featured Articles